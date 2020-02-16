Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
15 games that defined Kobe Bryant's career, as told by players, coaches and writers

Lakers star Kobe Bryant dunks during a game against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 25, 2013, at Staples Center.
Kobe Bryant is all smiles at the July 1996 news conference where he was introduced after the Lakers acquired him from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Vlade Divac. The Hornets had selected the 17-year-old right out of high school with the 13th overall choice in the 1996 NBA draft.  (Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant holds up his jersey during his introductory news conference on July 12, 1996.  (Andrew Scholer / Los Angeles Times)
Laker rookie Kobe Bryant was a seasoned veteran at getting shot by cameras for advertisements before he took his first shot at training camp.   (Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during a summer league game against the Detroit Pistons in Long Beach on July 13, 1996.  (Michael Caulfield / Associated Press)
Lakers rookie Kobe Bryant, 18, warms up before a game at the Forum on Jan. 30, 1997.  (Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times)
Laker rookie Kobe Bryant, 18, listens to coach Del Harris during a break in a 129-99 victory over the Washington Bullets at the Forum. Bryant scored 13 points.  (Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant saves the ball from going out of bounds during a game at the Forum on Dec. 29, 1997.  (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant claps while walking off the court during a timeout against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 24, 1997, at the Forum.  (Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times)
Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, left, guards Lakers star Kobe Bryant during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game.

  (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)
Kobe Bryant is dejected after losing the ball late in the second half of Game 3 of the 1999 Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs at the Forum. The Lakers lost, 103-91, giving the Spurs a 3-0 advantage in the series. The Spurs went on to win the series 4-0.  (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant speaks with reporters at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo on May 2, 2000.  (Jack Smith / Associated Press)
Lakers stars Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal hold the championship trophies after winning Game 6 of the 2000 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.  (Paul Morse / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant jumps over a row of fans after saving the ball from going out of bounds during a win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 20, 2001.  (Pat Sullivan / Associated Press)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, center, is all smiles while standing next to teammates (from left) Derek Fisher, Rick Fox and Shaquille O’Neal during Game 1 of the 2001 Western Conference finals. Bryant scored 45 points in the Lakers’ 104-90 win.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers stars Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal congratulate one another during the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the 2002 Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during a win over the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center on Nov. 22, 2002.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right, steals the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers guard Jeff McInnis during a game at Staples Center on Nov. 3, 2002.  (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during Game 1 of the 2002 NBA Western Conference finals against the Sacramento Kings.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right center, congratulates teammate Robert Horry on his winning shot against the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals at Staples Center on May 26, 2002.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers teammates (from left) Kobe Bryant, Lindsey Hunter and Shaquille O’Neal celebrate the team’s 2002 NBA Finals win over the New Jersey Nets.  (Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates in the locker room after the team’s 2002 NBA Championship win over the New Jersey Nets.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant looks at the Larry O’Brien trophy after the Lakers’ NBA Championship victory over the New Jersey Nets on June 12, 2002.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers teammates Mark Madsen, left, and Kobe Bryant celebrate the team’s 2002 NBA title during a celebration in downtown Los Angeles on June 14, 2002.  (Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers stars Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal show off their 2002 NBA championship rings before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Oct. 29, 2002.  (Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty Images)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, drives on Houston Rockets small forward Juaquin Hawkins during a game at Staples Center on Nov. 17, 2002.  (Kevin P. Casey / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant, right, speaks with Michael Jordan, then with the Washington Wizards, during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta.  (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBA/Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant watches as one of his 3-pointers falls during a game against the Wizards at Staples in 2001.  (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, center, is double-teamed by Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Eric Snow, left, and Flip Murray during a game on March 19, 2006.  (Mark Duncan / Associated Press)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant walks past the courtroom where his pretrial motion hearing for sexual assault charges took place in Eagle, Colo., on March 25, 2004. In July 2003, Bryant was arrested after a woman claimed he raped her at a Colorado hotel. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.  (Chris Schneider / EPA)
Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, take part in a news conference at Staples Center in July 2003 while addressing the sexual assault charges brought against Kobe. The charges were later dropped.  (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right, speaks with Coach Phil Jackson in 2010.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant dunks during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center on April 10, 2003.  (Alex Gallardo / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant tries to hide his emotions after the team’s season-ending loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2003 NBA Western Conference semifinals.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers players (from left) Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton and Shaquille O’Neal make their first game appearance together during a preseason game against the Clippers in Anaheim on Oct. 23, 2003.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, is congratulated by teammate Derek Fisher after the Lakers’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the 2004 Western Conference semifinals at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers teammates (from left) Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Gary Payton walk off the court after a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the 2004 Western Conference finals at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O’Neal sit on the bench during Game 6 of the 2004 Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant wipes sweat from his face during the team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of the 2004 NBA Finals.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant writhes in pain after injuring his right ankle during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on Jan. 13, 2005.  (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, and William “Smush” Parker talk during a preseason game against the Utah Jazz in Anaheim on Oct. 25, 2005.  (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant reacts after hitting the winning shot against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2006 Western Conference quarterfinals at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant reacts after being fouled by the Houston Rockets’ Ryan Bowen (not pictured) in the first quarter of a game at Staples Center on Dec. 18, 2005.  (Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, whispers something to Coach Phil Jackson in between being photographed during Lakers’ Media Day on Oct. 2, 2006.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant saves the ball from going out of bounds during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on Nov. 12, 2006.  (Richard Hartog / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Lamar Odom, left, and guard Kobe Bryant talk on the bench during a timeout against the New Jersey Nets on Nov. 26, 2006.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant listens to the national anthem before a game against the New Jersey Nets on Nov. 26, 2006.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant shoots over Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade to score the winning basket with less than a second remaining in a 108-107 victory at Staples Center on Dec. 4, 2009.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant holds his daughter, Natalia, while greeting team owner Jerry Buss before a news conference at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles announcing Bryant as the 2008 NBA MVP.  (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant walks off the court after losing to the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the 2007 NBA Western Conference quarterfinals.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant walks off the court after a championship loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2009 NBA Finals.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates after hitting a late three-pointer in a win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 of the 2009 Western Conference quarterfinals.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Phoenix Suns Coach Alvin Gentry, right, calls a timeout immediately after Kobe Bryant hits a three-pointer during Game 2 of the 2010 Western Conference finals.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant reacts immediately after a slam dunk against the New York Knicks on Feb. 2, 2009, at Madison Square Garden. Bryant scored 61 points in the win.  (Kathy Willens / Associated Press)
Lakers teammates Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, right, celebrate in the closing seconds of the team’s NBA Championship win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning his fourth NBA title with a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant holds the Larry O’Brien Trophy while celebrating his fourth championship with the team following a win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers teammates Derek Fisher, left, and Kobe Bryant, center, give President Barack Obama a personalized team jersey while visiting the White House on Jan. 25, 2010.  (Charles Dharapak / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Ron Artest, center, is congratulated by Kobe Bryant, left, and the rest of his teammates after hitting the winning shot against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the 2010 Western Conference finals.  (Wally Skalij / Associated Press)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, and Boston Celtics guard Tony Allen battle for a loose ball during Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 15, 2010.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates after winning his fifth NBA title following a victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant celebrates after the Lakers’ victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant gestures while celebrating his fifth championship with the Lakers during a team parade in Los Angeles on June 21, 2010.  (Christina House / For the Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant celebrates his fifth NBA title during the team’s championship parade on June 21, 2010.  (Christina House / For the Times)
Kobe Bryant kisses his championship ring during a ceremony honoring the Lakers’ 2010 NBA title before the team’s season opener on Oct. 26, 2010.  (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
Lamar Odom and Kobe Bryant share a laugh before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on Nov. 9, 2010.

  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant, left, exchanges words with LeBron James during a Christmas Day game in 2010.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant walks behind Dallas Mavericks standout Dirk Nowitzki during Game 3 of the 2011 Western Conference semifinals.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant walks off the court after the team’s season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 8, 2011.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant reflects on the 2010-11 season as he answers questions from reporters at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo on May 11, 2011.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant Lakers participates in an training session for South Korean fans during a promotional tour in Seoul on July 14, 2011.  (Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant drives to the basket during an exhibition game in the Philippines on July 24, 2011.  (Noel Celis / AFP/Getty Images)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant gets a massage from team physical therapist Julie Seto during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 29, 2012.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, right, greets Oklahoma City Thunder standout Kevin Durant before walking off the court after a season-ending loss in Game 5 of the 2012 Western Conference semifinals.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers teammates (from left) Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard celebrate in the closing moments of their 119-108 victory over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 18, 2012.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, puts up a shot over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nicolas Batum during a game at Staples Center on Feb. 22, 2013.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Rudy Gay during the Lakers’ 118-116 overtime win at Staples Center on March 8, 2013.  (Reed Saxon / Associated Press)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant looks on during a game against the New Orleans Hornets at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2013.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, protects the ball from Sacramento Kings forward John Salmons during the Lakers’ 103-98 win on March 30, 2013.  (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
Kobe Bryant rolls on the floor in pain after injuring suffering a torn Achilles tendon during a game against the Sacramento Kings on April 12, 2013. Bryant did not return from the injury until December 2013.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant limps off the court in front of teammate Metta World Peace after suffering an Achilles’ tendon injury on April 12, 2013, against the Golden State Warriors.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant sits on the bench before being introduced during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Dec. 10, 2013. It was Bryant’s first game back since tearing his Achilles’ tendon during a game on April 12, 2013.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant grabs a rebound during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center on Dec. 8, 2013.  (Harry How / Getty Images)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant puts up a shot during a game against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Dec. 10, 2013.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant holds his left knee after a play against Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Dec. 17, 2013. Bryant suffered a fracture on his tibia and missed the remainder of the 2012-13 season.  (Time Warner Cable Sportsnet)
Kobe Bryant, sidelined with a torn Achilles’ tendon injury sits next to teammate Jodie Meeks during a Lakers’ loss to the Clippers at Staples Center on Jan. 10, 2014.  (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant walks down the court during the Lakers’ 110-91 loss to the Pacers on Dec. 14, 2014, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.   (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant drives on Memphis Grizzlies guard Quincy Pondexter during a game on Nov. 26, 2014.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant drives to the basket during a 110-91 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 15, 2014.  (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, speaks with Coach Byron Scott during a game against the San Antonio Spurs last December.

  (Eric Gay / Associated Press)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant dribbles the ball during the first half of a game against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 15, 2014.  (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during the fourth quarter of a 111-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 30, 2014.  (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant dunks during a game against Indiana Pacers at Staples Center on Jan. 4.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant looks on during the closing moments of a 111-95 loss to the Washington Wizards on Dec. 3, 2014. 

  (Rob Carr / Getty Images)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers during a game at Staples Center on Jan. 13, 2015.

  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, poses for photos with FC Barcelona captain Andrés Iniesta Luján before a training session at the StubHub Stadium in Carson on July 20, 2015.

  (Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant poses for a photo at the Beverly Hills Hilton on July 18, 2014. Bryant was limited to 35 games during the 2014-15 season because of injury.

  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant fields questions from reporters surrounding him during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo.

  (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant fields questions from television reporters during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo.

  (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kobe Bryant is surrounded by reporters while doing a radio interview during the Lakers’ media day in El Segundo.

  (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant tries to steal the ball from Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried during a game at Staples Center on Nov. 3.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan Woike 
Feb. 16, 2020
6 AM
When was Kobe Bryant at his best?

Was it when he shook loose, faded into the smallest amount of space and hit a game-winner?

Was it when he set records or when he outscored opponents?

Was it when he fought through tendon tears and muscle spasms?

Was it when he surprised even the most jaded people in the arena?

It depends on who you ask.

We asked around, talking to the people who played with him, the men who coached him and competed against him, the rookies awed by his skill, the next generation of players stirred by him. We asked the writers who chronicled his every step, the columnists he inspired, the voices who called his games.

When was Kobe at his best?

Turns out, it happened in a variety of ways, but we’ll start with him at his worst.

FIRST FAILURES

May 10, 1997: Utah 110, Lakers 95

Bryant: 9 pts, 3-9 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5 TO

Flea, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist: It was the last game of the season here … He didn’t really play that whole season because Phil [Jackson] didn’t play kids. He played a few minutes here and there. This game, it’s lost. Phil brings him in and he just starts launching up threes like a mad man at the end of the game, one after another. Shooting like he was the greatest scorer that ever lived. And no one really knows who he is other than he’s this kid they drafted, a guy with potential. And I was sitting there watching, thinking this kid is outlandish. And he’s going to be incredible. And even though he bricked a bunch, it was the courage. The fearlessness. The attitude. It was so inspiring.

Flea plays the national anthem before a Lakers playoff game at Staples Center.
Flea plays the national anthem before a Lakers playoff game at Staples Center.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

May 12, 1997: Utah 98, Lakers 93

Bryant: 11 pts, 4-14 FG, 0-6 3FG

Kevin Harlan, TNT broadcaster: I go back to the series in Utah in 1997 that I did for Turner, and in that Game 5, he threw up four air balls, some at the end of regulation. Some in overtime. … I remember him walking off the floor, someone had his arm around him. Some of the players did. The only thing I could think of then — something that’s been resurrected with all the stuff that’s happened the past few weeks — was the most important lesson for NBA players is that you can’t be afraid of the biggest moments. That’s the No. 1 thing all winners have — you’re never afraid of the big moment. And his whole career was defined by that. ... It set the tone for the next 19 years, that failure, those air balls.

EARLY FLASHES

The writers who covered Bryant for the L.A. Times saw something special early, Bryant’s athleticism and attraction to big moments, which has stayed with them decades later.

April 19, 1999: Lakers 106, Golden State 102

Bryant: 27 pts, 10-17 FG, 3-4 3FG, 5 reb., 5 ast, 3 blk

Tim Kawakami, Times Lakers beat writer 1998-2000: I think of this as the first time I saw Kobe Bryant levitate. Not by magic, just by force of will. Because that’s the only way the Lakers could win. … Shaq [O’Neal] had been tossed out in the first half. The Lakers had trailed by 28 at one point, by 20 to start the fourth and then rallied to get close. Glen Rice had to miss a free throw and somebody had to figure out how to tip it in to get this to overtime.

Press row was courtside behind the opposite basket and I saw Kobe race from the three-point line when Rice’s shot rolled around the rim. Robert Horry flicked the rebound sideways and all I saw was Kobe rising, staying in the air, lunging to the ball and knocking it from four feet away into the basket. For some reason, I really remember the look on his face — twisted, focused and so sure he could do this. Of course, the Lakers won it in OT. My instant conclusion: This 21-year-old made himself fly a little bit and this probably wouldn’t be the last time.

May 18, 2001: Lakers 104, San Antonio 90

Bryant: 45 pts, 19-35 FG, 10 reb.

Tim Brown, Times Lakers beat writer 2000-05: Lakers and the Spurs those years was often gorgeous and taut basketball, but not on this trip down the floor, not as I remember it. Instead, this was a tangle of players and a stunted play, men in sweat and blood and pieces on the far side of the court, when suddenly the ball was spit in a high arc across the floor.

Kobe Bryant is congratulated by teammates Shaquille O’Neal, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox after drawing a foul in a 104-90 victory over the Spurs.
Kobe Bryant is congratulated by teammates Shaquille O’Neal, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox after drawing a foul in a 104-90 victory over the Spurs.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Every pair of eyes in the Alamodome followed the ball, calculated where it would descend, and followed it to the logical end. That was where Kobe stood. All but alone on the left wing. Near the arc.

In the commotion, the game had freed Kobe with the ball on his hip, one man to beat. When the crowd howled at the absurdity of the matchup, the man across from Kobe, Spurs guard Steve Kerr, grinned. This was going to be ugly and he knew it.

THE GAME-WINNERS

April 13, 2004: Lakers 105, Portland 104 (2OT)

Bryant: 37 pts, 14-31 FG, 4-10 3FG, 8 reb., 5 ast

John Ireland, Lakers radio broadcaster: If you’ve never seen the highlights of this game, you’ve got to go on YouTube. ... It’s a back-and-forth game. … The Lakers get the ball back with seconds left and they throw the ball into Kobe. And Ruben Patterson plays perfect defense. Kobe catches it, somehow contorts his body, twists and somehow sends the game into overtime. The game ends up in double overtime and it plays itself out again — the Lakers with the ball and a second left and the Blazers up two. The Lakers give it to Kobe again and it’s just another ridiculously impossible three. Both of these shots, the percentage of making either is probably like 1%. … If I was going to put a Kobe game in a time capsule to try to explain to you Kobe Bryant, this is the one.

April 29, 2006: Lakers 99, Phoenix 98

Bryant: 24 pts, 9-14 FG, 8 ast

Luke Walton, former Laker: I tied [Steve] Nash up at half court. They say I stepped out of bounds. I don’t think I did. Jump ball, tap it to Kobe. Kobe comes down at the buzzer, hits it and we go up 3-1 [in the playoff series].

Paul George, Clippers guard: That was probably one of the biggest, maybe the most influential, games to me. It was just his will to win. I thought it was super special and unique. That’s the fist-pump celebration, the iconic roar and jersey pull. Everything about it, you’ll see it in highlights after highlights. ... What made it special is I think that everyone in that arena knew Kobe wasn’t going to lose that game. He just had a different look. I mean, you could even see it on TV watching. He just had a different aura about him.

Feb. 12, 2012: Lakers 94, Toronto 92

Bryant: 27 pts, 9-23 FG, 3-7 3FG

DeMar DeRozan, former Raptors guard: A favorite was in Toronto where he hit a game-winning shot. We had gotten a bucket or something to go up one. He walked past our bench and said, ‘You left me too much time.’ After the timeout, he hit the game-winner.

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan tries to defend Kobe Bryant during one of their many matchups.
Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan tries to defend Kobe Bryant during one of their many matchups.
(Danny Moloshok / Associated Press)

THE 2005-06 RIDICULOUSNESS

In between NBA title runs, Bryant put together a historic run of scoring. He had at least 40 points in 26 games during the 2005-06 season.

Dec. 20, 2005: Lakers 112, Dallas 90

Bryant: 62 pts, 18-31 FG, 4-10 3FG, 22-25 FT

Arash Markazi, Times columnist: Bryant outscored the Dallas Mavericks by himself through three quarters 62-61. He played 33 minutes and sat out the entire fourth quarter.

Brian Shaw told me he asked Kobe if he wanted to keep playing in the fourth to try to score 70, and Kobe told him, ‘I’ll do it when we really need it. I’ll get it when it really matters.’ Kobe later told me he thought he’d be able to do it again.

Jan. 22, 2006: Lakers 122, Toronto 104

Bryant: 81 pts, 28-46 FG, 7-13 3FG, 18-20 FT

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings guard: In Serbia, in order to watch Kobe, you had to wake up early in the morning, 3, 4 in the morning. You’d have to sleep early, wake up early. Eighty-one points. I saw it live.

John Black, Lakers vice president of public relations: [Former PR staffer Josh Rupprecht] sat next to me during our games and Kobe was in one of those runs where he was scoring big every night. Forty-point games were pretty common for him that year. We’re sitting there sometime in the second half and he gets 40 or close — no big deal. I remember I said to Josh, ‘He’s going to get 50 tonight.’ So quickly, he got it. ‘He’s going to get 60 tonight,’ and 60 was a big deal. And then it’s, ‘He’s going to get 70.’ And then we start looking through the record books. ... And then, it’s almost laughable, ‘He’s going to get 80.’ He just went from 40 to 50 and 50 to 80 so quickly, it was laughably mind boggling. We were just laughing.

Kobe Bryant gets past Raptors forward Matt Bonner for two of his 81 points.
Kobe Bryant gets past Raptors forward Matt Bonner for two of his 81 points.
(Matt A. Brown / Associated Press)

Tamika Catchings, WNBA MVP, 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalist: Eighty-one is so many points. That’s crazy — from the layups, to the threes, to the twos, the dribble cross-overs.

Curt SandovalChannel 7 sports reporter: My favorite quote wasn’t from Kobe. Phil Jackson was going to pull him out of the game and Tex Winter said, ‘I don’t think you can do that, he’s got 72 points.’ Just the energy. I’ve never seen anything like that. Absurdity is the right word.

THE CELTICS RIVALRY

If Bryant’s legacy with the Lakers needed cementing, the basketball gods provided opportunity by pitting him against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals twice in three years. In 2008, the Celtics beat the Lakers, but even in victory, Bryant’s opponents remembered how losing would shape their next meeting.

June 10, 2008: Lakers 87, Boston 81

Bryant: 36 pts, 12-20 FG, 11-18 FT, 7 reb.

Danny Ainge, Celtics president of basketball operations: There are a lot of fun memories and moments. … I didn’t think [he] played all that well — especially defensively — in Games 1 and 2 in 2008. We go back to play Game 3, and now, Kobe is guarding [Rajon] Rondo instead of Ray Allen. And Kobe was just roaming around, freelancing. Now, he didn’t have to be so focused on Ray. … And Kobe, in that Game 3 back in L.A., was unreal. I remember how hard it was to score in that game. ... It was just really impressive, back to the wall, the best player comes out and dominates the game.

June 8, 2010: Lakers 91, Boston 84

Bryant: 29 pts, 10-29 FG, 8-8 FT, 7 reb., 4 ast, 3 blk

Doc Rivers, Celtics coach 2004-13: It wasn’t just his points. It was his will. You could feel like he felt like his team was about to let go of the rope a little bit, and he just wasn’t having it, you know? It was his intensity. He was pushing them. He was driving them. He was giving them verbal energy and mental energy — and it was his play. It was everything. He was so big on toughness. I know in 2008 he was really pissed because he felt like we were the tougher team, mentally. And that pissed him off. And you could see it.

Kobe Bryant celebrates the Lakers’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals.
Kobe Bryant celebrates the Lakers’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

June 17, 2010: Lakers 83, Boston 79

Bryant: 23 pts, 6-24 FG, 11-15 FT, 15 reb.

Black: Statistically, I know it was not a good game for him. I think he shot six of 24 from the field. It wasn’t a good game, but it wasn’t a good game for anybody. Nobody. It was just the importance of the game, Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Lakers-Celtics, what that meant. ... He sort of took over, especially the second half of that game. He just willed us to win. He took over on both ends of the court, amazing defensively. Even though he didn’t shoot well, the shots he did make were gigantically huge, important shots.

Mike Bresnahan, Times Lakers beat writer 2004-16: Never saw Kobe happier than he was that night. I’ll never forget when Lamar Odom hit him with a long pass to kill the clock at the very end. The look on Kobe’s face was absolute ecstasy. Then came the iconic shot — standing on the scorer’s table, ball cradled in left arm as confetti fell around him.

HOW’D HE DO THAT?

Bryant’s ability to compartmentalize pain comes up whenever you talk to the people who went to work with him. Former teammate and friend Trevor Ariza said Bryant “was from a different planet” with his ability to block out pain.

Dec. 13, 2012: New York 116, Lakers 107

Bryant: 31 pts, 10-24 FG, 5-11 3FG, 10 reb., 6 ast, 44 min.

Mike D’Antoni, Lakers coach 2012-14: Before the game, he’s laying on the table with back spasms. If you have ever had back spasms, it’s debilitating. It’s bad. I’m thinking, there’s no way he’s playing. And then he goes out and just gives an unbelievable performance. I thought that was incredible. I could say 10 other games because that’s how great he is. Everyone sees that. But what he can go through, the pain, and put it deep inside his brain somehow and just block it off. I thought that performance was incredible.

April 12, 2013: Lakers 118, Golden State 116

Bryant: 34 pts, 9-21 FG, 4-8 3FG, 12-16 FT, 5 reb., 5 ast

Bill Plaschke, Times columnist: After playing too many minutes for too many weeks while dragging the Lakers toward an eighth-seed playoff spot, Kobe Bryant finally broke down. Driving against Harrison Barnes, Bryant dropped to the floor with a torn Achilles tendon. The injury ended his season, and ended the productive portion of his career, yet amazingly it did not end his night. Before leaving the game, he hobbled to the free-throw line with the torn Achilles and made two free throws in a game that the Lakers wound up winning to help ensure their playoff spot.

The Lakers’ then-trainer, Gary Vitti, called it Kobe Bryant’s “gutsiest moment,” and I agree, and it’s not even close.

THE FINALE

On Nov. 29, 2015, Bryant penned a goodbye letter and announced he’d be retiring at the end of the season, kicking off a retirement tour around the NBA. Fittingly, it ended in Los Angeles, with everyone waiting to see what he had in store for his final act. And it ended up being a celebration.

April 4, 2006: Lakers 101, Utah 96

Bryant: 60 pts, 22-50 FG, 6-21 3FG, 10-12 FT, 4 reb., 4 ast

Lakers teammates reacts as he finishes his final game with 60 points.
Lakers teammates reacts as he finishes his final game with 60 points.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Bogdanovic: The last season, the final season. I watched many, many games. It was like [I scheduled around it]. I lost some sleep. But I got a basketball education. That last one, it was a playoff game for me in Europe. We had a really important one — to qualify to play in the European final four. But most of the guys on my team woke up at 3 a.m. to watch Kobe play in his last game.

J.A. Adande, Times columnist 1995-2007: It might not have been his best or his most significant performance, but it was the most fun. For once, it really was all about him — complete freedom and encouragement to indulge himself. So, he did. At first, I wanted to see if he would put up more shots than he jacked in his 81-point game (46). Then it was about going for 50 shots. And once they started going in, it was about scoring 60. We were all going crazy, even in the media section. Never seen anything like it.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers guard: To go out, with all the injuries, all the stars showing up to see him, it was almost like a NBA Finals stage but just for him. The attention, everyone and everything surrounding him. And this dude came out after the Achilles injury, after the knee injury, all his injuries, and he went for 60 and won. … That’s just legendary. We played that night and I watched that game when I got home. But I was sitting on the scorers table after our game. And we were doing like a jersey giveaway to the fans, and they were like, ‘Kobe has 52.’ Then it was ‘Kobe has 55.’ They were counting up for us as we were waiting. And finally, they were like ‘Kobe just got 60!’”

Swin Cash, former WNBA All-Star: To end your career on that level, almost like you’re squeezing a lemon and you want to get that last little bit out. That’s how I felt like that game was. He was squeezing out every little inch to give you everything to that last drop. It’s just storybook. ... To end your career how you want to end it, on your terms, the way you want it to end, like, that’s something an athlete dreams about.

