Kobe Bryant’s death: Live updates and rememberance

Eyewitness Scott Daehlin 61, was setting up sound at Church of the Canyon below crash site when he heard the helicopter over heard during a smoke break. “Because of proximity to the ground I knew something was wrong. It hovering real low like they were searching to land. It was making a slow left turn. It about 9:44 am and then the impact happened. I heard a crunch. I don’t think it pancaked. I think it hit rotors first.” Daehlin said “I immediately called 911. It was 945 am.” Daehlin said in the thick fog the deputies and fire trucks initially drove past the crash site nestled on the hillsides west of Stokes Canyon. The church sites on the west side of Las Virgenes across from the hillside