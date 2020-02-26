Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

LeBron James to sit out Lakers game against Warriors on Thursday

Lakers forward LeBron James drives past Pelicans forward Derrick Favors before making a pass during the first quarter of a game Feb. 25, 2020, at Staples Center.
Lakers forward LeBron James looks to pass while being guarded by Pelicans forward Derrick Favors.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Feb. 26, 2020
5:08 PM
LeBron James will not play in the Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in San Francisco.

The team listed James as out because of strained groin.

Anthony Davis is listed as probable after injuring his left elbow while blocking a shot in a 118-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at Staples Center. Davis is listed on the injury report with a sore elbow.

James scored a season-high 40 points against the Pelicans. He made 17 of 27 shots from the field and five of 11 from behind the three-point arc, as he dominated the game running the point.

He contributed eight rebounds, six assists and some highlight dunks to help the Lakers (44-12) win their sixth consecutive game.

James has played in 54 of the Lakers’ 56 games this season. The 17-year veteran is averaging 25.5 points, 10. 6 assists and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field and 34.9% from long range.

The 35-year-old played in only 55 games last season after injuring his left groin in a Christmas Day victory over the Warriors.

The Lakers begin a three-game trip in San Francisco before playing in Memphis on Saturday and New Orleans on Sunday.

The team returns home for six games at Staples Center against playoff-bound teams, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers on March 3. Then come games against the Milwaukee Bucks (March 6), Clippers (March 8, away game), Brooklyn Nets (March 10), Houston Rockets (March 12) and Denver Nuggets (March 15).

Then they play home and away the following two games against the Utah Jazz.

Broderick Turner
Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
