Lakers

Anthony Davis could miss Lakers’ opener against Clippers with eye injury

Lakers forward Anthony Davis was still experiencing discomfort Tuesday after being poked in the eye during a scrimmage Saturday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
July 28, 2020
2:33 PM
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

Anthony Davis sat in the ballroom wearing Lakers shorts, a long-sleeved T-shirt, a black ball cap and dark glasses.

It wasn’t especially bright in the room, but Davis had to protect his eyes. Having been poked in the eye during a scrimmage on Saturday, Davis was still experiencing discomfort from the injury. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that it’s possible Davis won’t play in the team’s bubble opener on Thursday against the Clippers.

“We’re hopeful that he does and we’ll see how that plays out,” Vogel said. “He’s going to continue to be evaluated each day.”

Davis missed the Lakers’ scrimmage on Monday, but the Lakers hadn’t planned to play him that night. They entered that game intending on resting Davis and LeBron James.

They also were without Dwight Howard, who was experiencing soreness in a knee, and Kyle Kuzma, who had a slightly sprained ankle. Kuzma practiced on Tuesday while Howard was held out of the contact portions of practice.

Vogel wanted to make sure the players who did not play in Monday’s game were able to get in enough work so they would be ready for Thursday. Vogel said he plans to have more live action in practice on Wednesday.

The Western Conference-leading Lakers will play eight seeding games before the playoffs begin. The seeding games will help determine first-round matchups.

Tania Ganguli

Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering football, first for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla., then the Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An alumnus of Northwestern University and Arcadia High School, she has written about everything from high school sports to college football to boat racing during the past 15 years.

