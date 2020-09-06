LeBron James’ big fourth quarter pushes Lakers to Game 2 win over Rockets

The fourth quarter belonged to LeBron James.

He opened with a driving, twisting dunk. He bullied his way into the paint. He found his Lakers teammates for easy scores. And when Houston’s Russell Westbrook thought he had a good look at the basket, James smacked the ball so far out of bounds, it nearly rolled into a hallway.

Game 2 was filled with dramatic swings for the Lakers, and ultimately they held on to even their second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, 117-109. James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Anthony Davis asserted himself early and late to finish with 34 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Lakers benefited from a poor shooting night by Westbrook, who scored only 10 points and made four of 15 shots, including only one of the seven three-pointers.

Losing Game 1 jolted the Lakers awake for Game 2. Especially James, who was held scoreless in the fourth quarter of the opener.

Things were rolling right along for the Lakers in the first half. Markieff Morris had become a can’t-miss sharpshooter, making four three-pointers in the first quarter for 12 points. Rajon Rondo was playing well. Davis imposed his aggressiveness on the Rockets, banging against P.J. Tucker, the 6-foot-5 forward tasked with guarding him.

The Lakers led by 16 points at the end of the first quarter and built upon that in the second. With 10:39 left in the half, Alex Caruso got the ball to James after a turnover by Westbrook. James’ alley-oop dunk roused the Lakers’ bench and forced the Rockets to take a timeout. During the break, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope met his teammates in the huddle and shouted: “Do not let up!”

At halftime, the Lakers led 67-51.

They had outscored Houston by 16 points in the paint, by 12 on fast breaks and their bench had scored 21 points to the Rockets’ 11.

× Highlights from Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2 on Sunday.

Whatever happened at halftime changed the complexion of the game.

The Rockets opened the second half on a 14-0 run. They took their first lead of the game, 82-80, with 4:31 left in the third and outscored the Lakers 41-23 in the quarter.

But the Lakers pushed back in the fourth quarter, with James scoring eight points.

James Harden scored 27 points and Eric Gordon made six three-pointers and added 24 while Tucker had 18 for the Rockets, who made 22 three-pointers.



Three takeaways on the Lakers

The Lakers needed a more locked in and aggressive performance from Davis, and they got it to start the game. He fought for rebounds and made three of his first four shots.

After a lackluster showing in Game 1, Rajon Rondo produced some critical plays off the bench, forcing three turnovers through the first three quarters.