Rajon Rondo will play off the bench in Game 1 for Lakers vs. Rockets

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said backup point guard Rajon Rondo will play tonight and will come off the bench against the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference best-of-seven series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.

Rondo last played in a game on March 10, the day before the NBA was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Lakers got to the bubble in Orlando for the restart of the season, Rondo broke his right thumb in July and had surgery.

When he came back for Game 4 of the Lakers’ first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rondo was unable to play because of back spasms, which kept him out of the close-out Game 5.

But Vogel said Rondo has looked good in several practices this week and is ready to play.

“He was ready to return in the Portland series and his back just locked up. So, once that calmed down, it was a matter of getting a few more practices under his belt, which he did this week,” Vogel said in a videoconference Friday before Game 1 against the Rockets. “Looked really good, and that was the process. We don’t have a hardline minute’s restriction on him, but we’ll be intelligent. It’ll be sort of a rehab start for him, get his feet wet. Obviously he hasn’t played a game in a long time. We want to be cautious.”

Also, Vogel said Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd will not be at the game against the Rockets because of back spasms.