Lakers can’t stop Jamal Murray in crunch time of Game 3 loss to Nuggets

Denver’s fearless 23-year-old, Jamal Murray, saw his team’s lead slipping away so he made a smooth three-pointer from just behind the arc. Then he found teammate Paul Millsap, the man who’d never defeated LeBron James in a playoff game, inside for a dunk on the next possession. Then he punctuated an 8-0 Denver run with a deep three-pointer.

Murray sauntered backward in a semi-dance, knowing he’d helped secure at least one win for the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. The Lakers lead the series 2-1.

The Lakers dropped Game 3 of the series, 114-106, despite 30 points and a triple-double from James and 27 points from Anthony Davis. Murray finished the game with 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel was clear before the game that he knew his team had escaped with a win in a contest it very well could have lost Sunday night.

Advertisement

“Our guys are well aware that we dodged a bullet,” Vogel said before Game 3 at AthenaHealth Arena in Orlando, Fla.

Despite the emotional lift the Lakers got from Davis’ game-winner, there were plenty of flaws in Game 2. They turned over the ball and they gave up a big lead. Denver had reason to believe they could compete with the Lakers.

On Tuesday, Denver stayed competitive in the first quarter behind Nikola Jokic, who scored 11 points on five-of-seven first-quarter shooting and grabbed four rebounds. They led by two heading into the second quarter, 29-27.

Advertisement

Without Jokic to start the second quarter, the Lakers still fell victim to a 17-2 Nuggets run. At one point in the period, Denver led by 18 points. Although the Lakers trimmed the lead to 10 points by halftime, they trailed in the rebounding margin 23-11. In all of the second quarter, the Lakers grabbed only four rebounds.

They would need to work a muscle they hadn’t needed to very much in the playoffs — come back from a big deficit to win a game.

To that end, the Lakers continued their run in the third quarter, cutting the lead to five with two quick scores by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a three-pointer and then a steal and a fastbreak layup.

1 / 15 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and Lakers forward Anthony Davis battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 2 / 15 Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap, left, waits on a pass from guard Jamal Murray, right, as Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 3 / 15 Lakers forward LeBron James, right, passes in front of Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant during the first half of Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 4 / 15 Lakers star LeBron James goes up for a shot in front of Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant during Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 5 / 15 Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, shoots in front of Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant during Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 6 / 15 Lakers forward LeBron James, right, puts up a shot over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 7 / 15 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and guard Jamal Murray, right, pressure Lakers forward LeBron James in Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 8 / 15 Lakers forward LeBron James, left, tries to maintain control of the ball in front of Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 9 / 15 Lakers forward Anthony Davis passes over Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap during the first half of Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 10 / 15 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and Lakers center JaVale McGee battle for a rebound in Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 11 / 15 Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, passes in front of Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9), Paul Millsap, center rear, and Nikola Jokic (15). (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 12 / 15 Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, goes up for a shot in front of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. during the first half of Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 13 / 15 Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris puts up a shot over Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 14 / 15 Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic battle for a round in Game 3. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press) 15 / 15 Lakers forward LeBron James gestures during the first half of Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Soon afterward, Nuggets forward Jerami Grant stole the ball and raced down the court with Davis on his left and James on his right. Davis swatted at him before he rose for a shot, but Grant scored anyway to give the Nuggets a 71-59 lead.

James countered by scoring on three straight possessions, one shot dropping immediately following his first block of the game.

This might have been a moment when James helped the Lakers regain control, but Denver pushed back. Although James got the Lakers to within nine, that was the last time in the third quarter that their deficit was in single digits. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Nuggets led by 18 points. Grant scored 12 points in the third quarter, which earned him double-teams in the fourth.

The score was 97-77 with 10:36 left in the game. That’s when the Lakers got serious.

Advertisement

× Highlights from the Lakers’ 114-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 on Tuesday.

They put together a 19-2 run to cut Denver’s lead to three. It was punctuated by six Denver turnovers, including steals by Rajon Rondo on back-to-back plays. With four minutes to go, the Nuggets had scored only nine points in the fourth quarter.

However, the young Nuggets withstood this run as well before going on to win.

Ganguli reported from Los Angeles.