Lakers

The Lakers are your 2020 NBA Champions. What will you remember about the season?

Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) and LeBron James celebrate a basket by James.
Los Angeles Lakers’ Danny Green (14) and LeBron James celebrate a basket by James during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Samantha Melbourneweaver
Seth Liss
Oct. 11, 2020
7:05 PM
The Lakers just won their 17th NBA title, the first for the franchise in 10 years.

The 2020 season was historic even without the championship, thanks to the pandemic that forced the league to move the end of the season into a “bubble” at Walt Disney World. For the Lakers, the win carries extra meaning after the tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in January.

So tell us, Lakers fans, what does this championship mean to you? What will you remember most about the 2020 season?

Samantha Melbourneweaver

Seth Liss

