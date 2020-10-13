Special season, special section for the Lakers and L.A. Times readers
The 2020 Lakers season was one like no other.
A 17th NBA championship for the franchise, its 12th in Los Angeles — but its first in a decade.
A championship won only a year and a half after one of the lowest points in team history.
A championship won in the same year as the death of a Lakers legend.
A championship won by the first woman to be a controlling owner of a title-winning team.
A championship won during a social justice campaign that at times took precedence over the basketball.
A championship won after nearly 100 days inside a Florida “bubble” designed to keep COVID-19 at bay.
How the Lakers did it will be captured in a special Los Angeles Times section published Wednesday.
