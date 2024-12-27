Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: LeBron sets (another) record, a ‘Lion King’ sequel

Congratulations on making it to the final Los Angeles Times News Quiz of 2024. Since we’re in the end-of-year hammock between the holidays, I’ll make this short and sweet: My job is to cobble together on my workbench of words 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. Your job is to answer them.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories about the late baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, the new “Lion King” movie, the origins of a very famous, century-old salad, California’s changing population numbers, the latest NBA record to be set by LeBron James, the newest winners of “The Masked Singer” and a very, very tall flagpole in California’s Imperial County.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions correctly should be a breeze — or, at the very least, easier than navigating the LAX horseshoe to pick up (or drop off) that one friend you owe a favor.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.