Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: LeBron sets (another) record, a ‘Lion King’ sequel

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
If you think you have a handle on what happened over the last seven days, test your recall by playing this week’s News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Share via

Congratulations on making it to the final Los Angeles Times News Quiz of 2024. Since we’re in the end-of-year hammock between the holidays, I’ll make this short and sweet: My job is to cobble together on my workbench of words 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. Your job is to answer them.

A photo collage of items from this list.

Lifestyle

10 gifts and experiences L.A. Times staffers are giving from the 2024 Gift Guide

Some of the writers and editors who worked on this year’s Gift Guide reveal the items they will gift this year along with some of their favorite L.A. shops mentioned in our guide.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories about the late baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, the new “Lion King” movie, the origins of a very famous, century-old salad, California’s changing population numbers, the latest NBA record to be set by LeBron James, the newest winners of “The Masked Singer” and a very, very tall flagpole in California’s Imperial County.

HAWTHORNE, CA - OCTOBER 17, 2024 - - The Artist Tree Dispensary and Consumption Lounge in Hawthorne on October 17, 2024. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

Take off before — or after — your LAX flight at Hawthorne’s new weed lounge

With creative canna-cocktails now and new kitchen offerings to come, the Artist Tree’s second consumption lounge is L.A.’s first legal weed lounge outside of West Hollywood.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, answering these questions correctly should be a breeze — or, at the very least, easier than navigating the LAX horseshoe to pick up (or drop off) that one friend you owe a favor.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Advertisement

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: ‘Squid Game’ merch, Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar buzz

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 13, 2024: Golden Globes nods, Taylor Swift ends the tour

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for December 6, 2024: A presidential pardon, ‘Moana 2’ breaks a record

A collection of photos from this week's quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 29, 2024: Sequels, soaps and the NFL’s battling brothers

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 22, 2024: Trump’s cabinet, Coachella’s 2025 headliners

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 15, 2024: Grammy history and a ‘Wicked’ mistake

A collection of photos from this week's newsquiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 8, 2024: Nonconsecutive POTUS terms, the Grammys big move

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for November 1, 2024: Can you guess where Timothée Chalamet turned up?

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for October 25, 2024: A big Dodger win, Idris Elba’s big (future) move

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for October 18, 2024: Readers’ favorite ‘SNL’ sketches, Trump’s rally

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement