Complete coverage: Lakers defeat Miami Heat to win NBA title
The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat, 106-93, in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Orlando, Fla., to win the NBA championship.
The Lakers’ latest championship team features LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But the biggest star was the memory of Kobe Bryant.
Anthony Davis can become a free agent after the season, but he’s expected to sign a max-level deal this offseason after helping the Lakers win the NBA title.
Lakers win brings fireworks show as fans descend on Staples Center chanting ‘Kobe, Kobe!’
A few hundred Lakers faithful gathered just outside Staples Center to celebrate the championship as police blocked entrances to L.A. Live and encouraged fans to stay home because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, marked the Lakers’ championship-clinching win Sunday with a post on Instagram
Lakers legends, sports starts and celebrities reacted swiftly on social media. Here is what they’re saying.
Photos from the Lakers’ championship win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.