After stumbling out of the starting block against the Clippers in their season opener Tuesday, the Lakers earned their first win of the 2020-21 season with a 138-115 Christmas Day victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center.

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 28 points for the Lakers, and LeBron James finished with 22 points and 10 assists. Montrezl Harrell added 22 points off the bench.

Here are the best images of the game from veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks over Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James flings a no-look pass against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell celebrates after scoring in front of Mavericks forward James Johnson during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Wesley Matthews, right, battles for a loose ball with Mavericks guard Trey Burke, left, and center Willie Cauley-Stein during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell, right, collides with Mavericks forward James Johnson as he passes the ball during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma blocks a shot by Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers center Marc Gasol, left, is fouled by Mavericks guard Josh Richardson while attempting a shot during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder scores against the Mavericks in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)