Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers’ Markieff Morris fined $35,000 for scuffle with DeMarcus Cousins

Lakers forward Markieff Morris is separated from Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins (15).
Lakers forward Markieff Morris is separated from Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins after the two exchanged shoves during a game Sunday in Houston.
(Carmen Mandato / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Share

The NBA on Tuesday fined Lakers forward Markieff Morris $35,000 and Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins $10,000 for their roles in an altercation during Los Angeles’ 120-102 victory at Houston on Sunday night.

Morris was seeking position in the lane when he bumped into Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate with 2 minutes 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter, which led to Morris being called for a flagrant foul.

Cousins then shoved Morris in the chest, sending the Lakers forward tumbling to the floor, for which Cousins was assessed a technical foul.

Morris chased after Cousins, who backtracked and headed toward Houston’s bench as the referees and both teams’ security contingents separated the two.

Advertisement

The NBA said that because Morris further escalated the situation, by charging after and shoving Cousins, in an act to “aggressively pursue” him, Morris was given a technical foul and ejected from the game.

Cousins was later ejected from the game with 11:14 left in the second quarter for a flagrant foul after striking LeBron James across the face while trying to swipe at the ball as the Lakers forward drove across the lane.

The Lakers and Rockets have a rematch tonight in Houston.

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporter Dan Woike

Full-Court Text logo.

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporter Dan Woike

Receive SMS texts about the Lakers, Clippers and the rest of the NBA and text back with your questions.

Lakers
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement