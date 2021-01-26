Social media reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death one year later

One year ago today, the world stopped as news circulated of a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles that killed Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Sports commentators cried on live television. Fans and mourners descended upon Staples Center. NBA teams took 24-second shot-clock violations in honor of his number.

In the year since, a pandemic arrived, protests started over racial injustice and a new president was inaugurated. But even amid so much change, people are taking time to remember the lives lost on a hillside in Calabasas.

Thank you God for allowing me enjoy Kobe Bryant for 20 years as a great basketball player, athlete, husband, father, philanthropist, mentor & teacher of the game to many men & women of all ages, best friend to Rob Pelinka, & brother to @jeaniebuss. pic.twitter.com/PgWY3wDzu6 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

Laker Nation we will always remember the brilliance, the legend, and the mamba mentality of #8/#24 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vnXNOYZ3Jy — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

One year ago today, news of Kobe Bryant's passing shocked NFL players at the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/VHxejyn17G — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 26, 2021

I can’t believe it’s been one year since we experienced the tragic loss of my brother, my friend, Kobe Bryant. It still doesn’t feel real.



Kobe was so much more than just a basketball player and he was destined for even more greatness. pic.twitter.com/l3ulx1mmaF — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 26, 2021

Can’t believe it’s been a year since we lost #KobeBryant. Celebrating his life today, and feeling grateful to have known him. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GAUXTNlx54 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 26, 2021

“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.”



Mission accomplished.



Rest In Peace Kobe. pic.twitter.com/7TR1ladjGU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2021

It’s been a year and it still feels unreal. I send my prayers and thoughts to the family and loved ones of Kobe Bryant. RIP to one of the greatest competitors the world has ever known. His legacy of hard work, skill, and dedication will live on forever. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/iomaDOKrC9 — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) January 26, 2021

"Legends Never Die."



Thank you, Kobe, for inspiring all of us in one way or another. The Mamba Mentality lives on. pic.twitter.com/QYeJCqU6Cf — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) January 26, 2021

