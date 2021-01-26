Social media reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death one year later
One year ago today, the world stopped as news circulated of a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles that killed Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Sports commentators cried on live television. Fans and mourners descended upon Staples Center. NBA teams took 24-second shot-clock violations in honor of his number.
In the year since, a pandemic arrived, protests started over racial injustice and a new president was inaugurated. But even amid so much change, people are taking time to remember the lives lost on a hillside in Calabasas.
