Social media reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death one year later

Fans gathered near a memorial for Kobe Bryant at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Emmanuel MorganStaff Writer 
One year ago today, the world stopped as news circulated of a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles that killed Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Sports commentators cried on live television. Fans and mourners descended upon Staples Center. NBA teams took 24-second shot-clock violations in honor of his number.

In the year since, a pandemic arrived, protests started over racial injustice and a new president was inaugurated. But even amid so much change, people are taking time to remember the lives lost on a hillside in Calabasas.

Emmanuel Morgan

Emmanuel Morgan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times in October 2019, his work appeared in the Charlotte Observer and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Morgan is a graduate of Elon University and a native of Charlotte, N.C.

