Takeaways from Lakers’ win over the Timberwolves: Marc Gasol gets more playing time

Marc Gasol played a season-high 29 minutes 43 seconds for the Lakers against Minnesota on Tuesday night.

The reason why: Anthony Davis didn’t play against the Timberwolves because of a right calf strain.

And because Davis is expected to be out an extended period of time recovering from his injury, Gasol’s playing time might increase during his teammate’s absence.

“Yeah, obviously I’m gonna to get more touches [and] the ball is going to get to my hands more often. I’m going to play more minutes, so the usage is going to go up,” Gasol said on a video call after the Lakers defeated Minnesota 112-104. “That’s in the bad news of losing AD. I’m also ready and I’m not that [worried] I’m going to get more minutes and more touches.”

Here are five takeaways from the Lakers’ victory:

1. Gasol was pretty productive during his time on the court.

He had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

He was four for seven from the field, three for four from three-point range.

Entering Tuesday night’s game, Gasol had been averaging 19.6 minutes per game. But with Davis healing, Gasol probably will be playing more in the coming games.

2. In the 17:52 Markieff Morris played, he showed what he could do if given the opportunity.

He took five three-point attempts, making three to finish with nine points.

And with Davis out, Morris should get more playing time as well.

“Keef’s numbers are not great this year, but he’s been limited in his opportunity,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said in a videoconference. “I really believe that had he been playing big minutes all the way through here, he’d be playing the way he did tonight. He’s a heck of a basketball player.”

3. The Lakers got their touch back from three-point range

They shot 42.3% on triples, going 11 for 26.

4. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope continues to struggle with his offense.

He was three for 11 from the field, one for five from three-point range.

Caldwell-Pope had seven points.

5. Though Kyle Kuzma had just seven points, he was solid during the game.

He was three for six from the field, one for two from three-point range.

He had four rebounds, one block and was a plus-five in the plus-minus department, while playing 26:22.

