Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers overcome early turnover problems to hold off Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio drives around the Lakers' Dennis Schroder.
Minnesota’s Ricky Rubio drives around the Lakers’ Dennis Schroder in the first half on Tuesday in Minneapolis.
(Jim Mone / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Share

The Lakers had to work extra hard to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves with Anthony Davis not playing because of a right calf strain.

But with LeBron James nearly producing a triple-double, the Lakers defeated the Timberwolves 112-104 on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers improve to 5-1 when Davis doesn’t play.

Dennis Schroder had 24 points, Montrezl Harrell 17 and Marc Gasol 11, including a three-pointer with 1 minute 20 seconds left to give the Lakers a 110-100 lead to secure the game.

LakersSports
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement