Lakers overcome early turnover problems to hold off Timberwolves

The Lakers had to work extra hard to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves with Anthony Davis not playing because of a right calf strain.

But with LeBron James nearly producing a triple-double, the Lakers defeated the Timberwolves 112-104 on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers improve to 5-1 when Davis doesn’t play.

Dennis Schroder had 24 points, Montrezl Harrell 17 and Marc Gasol 11, including a three-pointer with 1 minute 20 seconds left to give the Lakers a 110-100 lead to secure the game.

