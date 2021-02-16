Lakers overcome early turnover problems to hold off Timberwolves
The Lakers had to work extra hard to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves with Anthony Davis not playing because of a right calf strain.
But with LeBron James nearly producing a triple-double, the Lakers defeated the Timberwolves 112-104 on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers improve to 5-1 when Davis doesn’t play.
Dennis Schroder had 24 points, Montrezl Harrell 17 and Marc Gasol 11, including a three-pointer with 1 minute 20 seconds left to give the Lakers a 110-100 lead to secure the game.
All things Lakers, all the time.
Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.