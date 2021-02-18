Lakers guard Dennis Schroder to miss game against Nets

About an hour before the Lakers prepared to meet the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night at Staples Center, Los Angeles announced that starting point guard Dennis Schroder was out because he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Schroder had started all 29 games for the Lakers this season. He is averaging 14.2 points per game, third-best on the team, and 4.3 assists, second-best.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on a videoconference with reporters before the game that he was looking forward to seeing Schroder defend Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 28.3 points per game for the Nets’ high-octane offense.

“Looking forward to seeing the Dennis Schroder-Kyrie Irving matchup,” Vogel said around 5:25 p.m. “I think that’s one that Dennis gives us a different dynamic this year, and I’m looking forward to seeing that matchup.”

Now that’s not going to happen because Schroder became the second Laker to miss the game against the Nets. Anthony Davis was out because he’s recovering from a right calf strain.

Vogel didn’t announce who was starting in place of Schroder, but he has Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and Wesley Matthews at the guard position.