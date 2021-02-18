Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers

Kobe Bryant gave these shoes to LeBron James. They can be yours for (at least) $20,000

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were teammates at the 2012 London Olympics.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Kobe Bryant was an NBA superstar in 2002 when he gave a pair of custom sneakers to a high school player named LeBron James.

It was a nice gesture from a Lakers legend-in-the making, and James was thrilled — even though the shoes were a size too small.

“It was the red-white-and-blue Kobes,” James told ESPN last year of the shoes. “I was a 15 and he was a 14, and I wore them anyway.”

James squeezed into the snug sneakers the following night and scored 35 points during an All-Star game in Philadelphia.

Those shoes are now up for bid through Heritage Auctions. Here’s what they look like:

Red-white-and-blue sneakers, once a gift from Kobe Bryant to LeBron James
(Heritage Auctions)
The Mamba logo appears on the inside of the shoes once gifted from Kobe Bryant to LeBron James
(Heritage Auctions)
The bottom of the sneakers gifted from Kobe Bryant to LeBron James feature the Adidas logo.
(Heritage Auctions)

And here’s how the auction house describes them:

“The patriotic colorway displays the Stars & Stripes on the uppers, rubberized toe boxes, three-stripe motif on the midsoles/outer soles, Adidas on the inner tongues, and the Mamba silhouette on the insoles. The design was created to commemorate the loss of life in the recent 9/11 terror attacks. The custom shoes bear no interior tagging but exhibit fine game wear.”

Interested? Hope you have more than $20,000 handy, because that’s where the bidding currently stands. The auction closes next week.

Lakers
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

