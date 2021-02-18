Kobe Bryant gave these shoes to LeBron James. They can be yours for (at least) $20,000

Kobe Bryant was an NBA superstar in 2002 when he gave a pair of custom sneakers to a high school player named LeBron James.

It was a nice gesture from a Lakers legend-in-the making, and James was thrilled — even though the shoes were a size too small.

“It was the red-white-and-blue Kobes,” James told ESPN last year of the shoes. “I was a 15 and he was a 14, and I wore them anyway.”

James squeezed into the snug sneakers the following night and scored 35 points during an All-Star game in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Those shoes are now up for bid through Heritage Auctions. Here’s what they look like:

(Heritage Auctions)

(Heritage Auctions)

Advertisement

(Heritage Auctions)

And here’s how the auction house describes them:

“The patriotic colorway displays the Stars & Stripes on the uppers, rubberized toe boxes, three-stripe motif on the midsoles/outer soles, Adidas on the inner tongues, and the Mamba silhouette on the insoles. The design was created to commemorate the loss of life in the recent 9/11 terror attacks. The custom shoes bear no interior tagging but exhibit fine game wear.”

Interested? Hope you have more than $20,000 handy, because that’s where the bidding currently stands. The auction closes next week.