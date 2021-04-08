Lakers to raise 17th NBA championship banner on May 12

The Lakers announced Thursday that they will raise their 17th NBA championship banner on May 12 at Staples Center.

After winning the record-tying championship on Oct. 11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., the Lakers had decided not to unveil the banner until fans were back inside Staples Center.

The Lakers instead hung a banner that said, “Stay Tuned, Lakers Family.”

When the Lakers do raise their 2020 championship banner, it will be on their final regular-season home game against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers will have fans for the first time all season inside Staples Center next Thursday when they host the Boston Celtics.