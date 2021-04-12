Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers’ scoring woes continue to haunt them in turnover-filled loss to Knicks

Lakers center Andre Drummond dunks during the second quarter against the New York Knicks.
Lakers center Andre Drummond dunks during the second quarter of the Lakers’ 111-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday.
(Wendell Cruz / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
The Lakers’ offensive deficiencies were too great to overcome their defensive efficiencies, the good vibes from an upset win over the Brooklyn Nets disappearing in a 111-96 clunker Monday in New York against the Knicks.

Former Laker Julius Randle scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, his Knicks capitalizing on a whopping 24 Lakers turnovers. The Lakers play the Hornets on Tuesday with a chance to finish over .500 on the seven-game trip.

Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 21 points. Markieff Morris added 17 and Kyle Kuzma scored 14, but the Lakers were a shocking 26 points worse than the Knicks with Kuzma on the court.

Kuzma returned to action after missing the last two games because of a calf strain. Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews both played after missing the Lakers’ win in Brooklyn.

The Lakers were without forward Alfonzo McKinnie because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

