Lakers eliminated by Suns after Anthony Davis limps off court

Kobe Bryant wrote the words to Devin Booker on a pair of sneakers. Booker inked the words in Bryant’s handwriting on the inside of his arm. on Thursday night, it was Booker, and not LeBron James or Anthony Davis, that was able to live the motto.

“Be legendary.”

Bryant knew. Now the Lakers do too.

Booker scored 47, punctuated with a dunk, the Suns eliminating the Lakers in six games of the first-round playoff series with a 113-100 win at Staples Center.

Advertisement

The Lakers season ended Thursday night, the team unable to stop the series’ most explosive player who quickly turned Game 6 into a blowout early and helped the Suns hold off the Lakers, who became the first defending champions to get eliminated in the first round on their home court since 1984.

The Lakers finally found some fight in the second half, cutting what was once a 29-point Suns lead down to 10 in the fourth, the silent Staples Center crowd suddenly feeding off the energy their team was playing suddenly playing with.

Lakers forwards Anthony Davis (3) and LeBron James defend Suns point guard Chris Paul as he pulls up on his drive during the first quarter of Game 6 on Thursday night at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

But the sense of urgency that Lakers veteran Markieff Morris said the team never could find showed up far too late, the early damage from Booker and the Suns too much to overcome.

It wasn’t without a top-line effort from James, who was checking himself in and out of the game for quick breathers, at one point skipping a seat on the bench after checking out because it’d be faster just to stay sitting at the scorer’s table.

James finished with 29 points in 41 minutes on 26 shots, the entirety of the Suns defense focused on keeping him away from the rim.

It helped the Lakers get back to the fringes of contention, but as the clock ticked down late, Phoenix guard Chris Paul held the ball and pumped his other fist, his injured shoulder not enough to keep the Suns from advancing.

Just like they couldn’t stop Booker, the Lakers couldn’t realize their vision for their team, the season finale a reminder of the problems they tried to fight through all season and the ones they couldn’t find a way to correct.

Advertisement

While injuries ravaged the Lakers throughout the regular season, the team vowed to be patient, to wait for them to be fully healthy heading into the playoffs. It happened, for a glimmer, as they built a 2-1 series lead over Phoenix, the NBA’s second-best team.

But if last year’s NBA title run was one of destiny, the team persevering through Bryant’s death, an unprecedented pandemic and a taxing bubble, this season was about paying the tab.

Unable to build on-court chemistry, the Lakers crumbled under the most intense pressure they faced, getting blown out in their final two games of the season with Davis mostly sidelined.

Advertisement

After sitting Game 5 because of a strained groin, Davis somehow got cleared to play Thursday. But within seconds, it was painfully clear he was not healthy.

The wince was the first clue.

Davis, the target of criticism regarding his durability and toughness, hobbled his way through the Lakers’ pregame layup line, barely able to push the ball up to the basket. And after being introduced as a starter to a roar from the crowd, Davis walked into the players’ pregame huddle instead of leaping into it — breaking his typical pregame routine.

He played only 5 minutes 25 seconds before he had to point to the bench to confirm what everyone watching could see — that he wasn’t healthy enough to play. He finished with one rebound and one assist while not attempting a shot.

Advertisement

The Lakers trailed by seven when Davis checked out. Booker made sure that number was going to grow like a well-watered plant. He hit six threes in the first quarter without a miss, tying a NBA record for threes in a playoff quarter.

They entered the second quarter down 22.

Lakers-Suns schedule for first-round playoff series. (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

Vogel’s pregame adjustment — to bench Andre Drummond for Marc Gasol (and Montrezl Harrell in reserve), was rendered inconsequential early once Davis left the game

Advertisement

With Davis out, James was unable to carry the Lakers offense, the frustration from the empty possessions — missed shots and turnovers — wearing on him. He barked instructions at players, he hung his head after missed shots and watched helplessly as the Lakers couldn’t solve the Suns for the third straight game.

It’s the first time in James’ NBA postseason career he’s been eliminated from the playoffs in the first round.

As the Suns went into a timeout in the third quarter, James barked at Booker and Mikal Bridges before team officials separated them.

But following the interaction, the Lakers found their fight, playing with an intensity and energy that they hadn’t had since late in Game 4. It was James trying his best to put together his own legendary comeback, barreling through the Suns defense.

Advertisement

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who missed Game 4 and had to be taken out of Game 5 because of a bruised knee, had his best offensive game of the series, chipping in 17 points in the first three quarters.

And the Lakers run? It couldn’t be stopped for anything, even the NBA’s health and safety protocols. After one Phoenix turnover sent the ball into the stands, a fan threw it back to Markieff Morris, who asked, “You vaccinated?”

The fan took out his card; the referees still changed the ball.

Advertisement

But the Lakers comeback ended much like the game started, with Jae Crowder hitting a three and putting a finger up to his lips to silence the Staples Center crowd that chanted his name when he bricked shots earlier in the series.

As he danced his way back up the court, the Lakers were left to watch, another team set to celebrate this summer with their trophy.