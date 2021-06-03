Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lakers’ Anthony Davis to start in Game 6 vs. Suns

Lakers forward Anthony Davis gets loosened up for a playoff game.
Anthony Davis gets loosened up for a playoff game earlier in the Lakers-Suns series. He’ll try to play Thursday night in Game 6.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are in the Lakers’ starting lineup tonight for a must-win Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center.

Davis (strained groin) and Caldwell-Pope (bruised knee) had been questionable to play because of injuries.

The Lakers trail the best-of-seven series three games to two entering Game 6 tonight. A Lakers win would force Game 7 on Saturday in Phoenix.

Marc Gasol will get the start at center for the Lakers instead of Andre Drummond. LeBron James and point guard Dennis Schroder will also start.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul, who has been playing with an injured shoulder, will join the Suns’ usual starting lineup of Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder at forward, Deandre Ayton at center and Devin Booker at guard.

Lakers-Suns schedule for first-round playoff series.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

