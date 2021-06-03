Lakers’ Anthony Davis to start in Game 6 vs. Suns

Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are in the Lakers’ starting lineup tonight for a must-win Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center.

Davis (strained groin) and Caldwell-Pope (bruised knee) had been questionable to play because of injuries.

Marc Gasol starts at center, KCP and Anthony Davis are in pic.twitter.com/FtUsdNWYSi — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 4, 2021

The Lakers trail the best-of-seven series three games to two entering Game 6 tonight. A Lakers win would force Game 7 on Saturday in Phoenix.

Marc Gasol will get the start at center for the Lakers instead of Andre Drummond. LeBron James and point guard Dennis Schroder will also start.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul, who has been playing with an injured shoulder, will join the Suns’ usual starting lineup of Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder at forward, Deandre Ayton at center and Devin Booker at guard.