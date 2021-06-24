Jason Kidd in talks with Dallas Mavericks about coaching job

Jason Kidd, a Lakers assistant coach for the last two seasons, is in negotiations to become head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Kidd became the top candidate for Dallas owner Mark Cuban and others in the organization, including former Mavericks star and teammate Dirk Nowitzki, who has been advising Cuban.

The thought, according to people, is that Kidd, a Hall of Fame point guard, would be able to connect with Dallas superstar point guard Luka Doncic.

Kidd was a strong voice on Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s staff and had the ear of LeBron James and others on the team.

Kidd would replace former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who parted ways with the Mavericks and just landed the Indiana Pacers coaching position.

Kidd played 4 1/2 seasons for the Mavericks, winning an NBA championship with Dallas in 2011.