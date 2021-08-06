Lakers coach Frank Vogel gets three-year contract extension
The Lakers announced Friday afternoon that they signed coach Frank Vogel to a contract extension.
The three-year deal Vogel originally signed was set to expire after the 2021-22 season.
Vogel led the Lakers to the NBA championship in 2020, his first year on the job.
The Lakers finished the 2020-21 pandemic-shortened NBA season with a 52-19 record under Vogel.
Vogel has a 94-49 regular-season record in two seasons with the Lakers.
