Lakers head to Las Vegas with 1-1 record in summer play

The Lakers will play in the nightcap of the opening round of NBA Summer League games on Sunday in Las Vegas, taking on the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m.

The Lakers’ summer squad, which split a pair of games earlier this week in the California Classic at Sacramento, features undrafted guards Jay Ayali, Mac McClung and Austin Reaves as well as forward Devontae Cacok. Quinton Crawford is coaching the squad.

Ayali and Reaves agreed to two-way contracts to play for the South Bay Lakers G League team while getting to spend up to 45 days with the big club. Cacok, who is coming off a two-year, two-way contract, appeared in 20 games with the Lakers last season after averaging 19.3 points and 11.9 rebounds during 33 games for South Bay in 2019-20.

The Lakers pulled out an 84-74 victory on Wednesday night over the host Kings at Golden 1 Center. Cacok led the way with 13 points and six rebounds while Chaundee Brown came off the bench to add 12 points and four rebounds. Forward Vic Law made three of four three-pointers to contribute 11 points and McClung made all seven of his free throws to finish with 11 points off the bench.

The Lakers opened the California Classic with an 80-78 loss to the Miami Heat. Cacok was the leading scorer with 15 points while Reaves was an efficient four-of-seven shooting and finished with 11 points, six rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists. Yoeli Childs and Justin Robinson each scored 10.

LAKERS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

in Las Vegas, all times PDT

Sunday, 7:30 p.m., vs. Phoenix, Thomas & Mack (ESPN2)

Wednesday, 7 p.m., vs. New York, Thomas & Mack (ESPN2)

Aug. 13, 7 p.m., vs. Clippers, Thomas & Mack (NBA TV)

Aug. 15, 7 p.m., vs. Detroit, Thomas & Mack (ESPN2)

Playoffs to be determined