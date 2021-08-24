LeBron James on Jared Dudley retiring: ‘This one hurt!!’

Jared Dudley called it quits on his 14-year NBA career Tuesday, confirming a report that he is indeed exchanging his headband for a clipboard to become an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks.

One person who didn’t take the news well was LeBron James.

James took to Twitter to congratulate Dudley on his career but wasn’t thrilled he wouldn’t be playing alongside or against the veteran forward next season.

“Congrats to my guy if this true, which [it] probably is! But man!! F---,” James tweeted. In another tweet a short time later, James wrote: “Excuse my language but this one hurt!! For many reasons that you wouldn’t understand.”

Perhaps we do, LeBron. Dudley wasn’t a statistical star or the flashiest of players, but he did give the Lakers a veteran voice even if he was limited to 12 games last season because of a torn right medial collateral ligament. He was a role player, and he played that role well whether it was on the bench or on the floor, as James pointed out in January.

"Dudz is one of those guys, no matter what the team needs... he's ready for whatever. That's a diamond in the rough for a championship team." LeBron on the impact of @JaredDudley619. pic.twitter.com/3Abaruhzc3 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 9, 2021

With praise like that, it’s no wonder Dudley is following former Lakers assistant Jason Kidd to Dallas, where he’ll work alongside former Sparks standout Kristi Toliver on Kidd’s staff. With the 36-year-old Dudley coming off a serious injury and not in the Lakers’ plans for 2021-22, it only makes sense he would embark on the next phase of his basketball journey.