LeBron James suspended one game by NBA for striking Isaiah Stewart in the face

Lakers forward LeBron James was suspended by the NBA on Monday for one game without pay and will miss his only appearance at Madison Square Garden this season when L.A. plays the Knicks on Tuesday night.

Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart, who had his face bloodied by James, was suspended for two games by the league.

James was suspended for what the NBA said was “recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.”

Stewart was suspended for “repeatedly and aggressively pursuing” James, the NBA said.

James was given a flagrant foul penalty two and was ejected from the game on Sunday night in Detroit.

The incident began when James and Stewart were jostling at the free-throw line with 9:18 left in the third quarter.

Stewart was called for a loose-ball foul on the play at Little Caesars Arena.

James struck Stewart in face when the two were battling for position after a free throw.

The Lakers and Pistons meet again Sunday at Staples Center.