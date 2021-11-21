LeBron James bloodies Pistons’ Stewart with elbow, both ejected after altercation

Lakers forward LeBron James was called for a flagrant foul 2 for elbowing Detroit forward Isaiah Stewart in the face during the third quarter Sunday and was ejected from the game.

Stewart was ejected from the game for escalating the situation, as he kept running after James on the court, refusing to leave. Stewart was bleeding from his face after James’ elbow struck him as they got tangled battling for rebounding position.

Russell Westbrook was given a technical foul for his involvement in the wild scene that took place with 9 minutes and 18 seconds left in the third and the Lakers trailing 78-66.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

James, in his second game back after missing eight because of an abdominal strain, left the Little Caesars Arena court with 10 points and five assists.

Stewart repeatedly went after James, unwilling to leave the court and doing all he could to get to the Lakers forward. Eventually Steward was wrapped up and pulled off the court by Detroit personnel.

Advertisement

Even then, the Lakers looked and pointed at the tunnel near their bench to make sure Stewart wasn’t coming back their way.

After the referees made their decisions when watching a replay of what occurred, James was escorted to the Lakers’ locker room.

The Lakers will meet the Pistons at Staples Center next Sunday.