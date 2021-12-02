LeBron James clears NBA’s health and safety protocols after negative COVID tests

LeBron James, who missed the Lakers game in Sacramento after returning positive tests for COVID-19, has been cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will return to action Friday night against the Clippers.

James, who is vaccinated, was eligible to leave the league’s health and safety protocols after returning two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Players who are asymptomatic can also return to play after 10 days if they’re vaccinated.

The NBA issued a statement on Thursday explaining that a positive test was rerun and returned conflicting results. James has been tested since then and has been negative for the virus.

Advertisement

“James was originally placed in the Protocols on Tuesday, November 30 after a series of tests delivered conflicting results, including an initial positive test that was collected on November 29. Additional testing confirmed that he is not a positive case,” the league said. “In accordance with the Protocols, and the consistent testing practice that has been in place since the 2019-20 Season Restart in Orlando, the sample that produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments. As a result, James underwent additional testing on November 30, with one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result.”

James has been limited to 11 games this season because of ankle and abdominal injuries in addition to missing Tuesday’s win against the Kings. He’s averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season.