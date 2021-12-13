Lakers’ LeBron James is chosen Western Conference player of the week

Good news has been hard to come by for the Lakers this season, so Monday’s announcement that LeBron James has been named Western Conference player of the week certainly qualifies.

James shot 60.8% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range on his way to 28.3 points per game leading the Lakers to a 3-1 record last week. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

“I feel like I’m getting better and better each and every day,” James said after leading the Lakers to a win against Orlando on Sunday. “I’m getting healthier and healthier, and just resolved into me being in the right place at the right time.”

In his last eight games, James is averaging nearly 30 points.

Advertisement

Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis is the Eastern Conference player of the week.