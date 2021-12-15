Austin Reaves’ buzzer-beating three rescues Lakers in OT thriller vs. Mavericks

LeBron James’ deep three missed so badly it could’ve fractured the glass backboard — the only thing keeping the shot from rocketing into the Mavericks’ crowd. Anthony Davis’ corner three sailed over the rim, failing to even graze the iron.

And Wayne Ellington’s wide-open look from above the break missed it all, as bad of a miss that an open quality shooter could imagine.

But the clock kept ticking long enough for redemption — for the team’s awful late-game shooting to be undone with one sweet stroke from the deep left corner.

First it was Ellington atoning for his misses, then it was Westbrook from the same corner and lastly, it was rookie Austin Reaves.

Advertisement

Reaves hit a wild three with just fractions of a second left to lead the Lakers to a 107-104 win in overtime. It’s just the second time this season the Lakers have won three in a row.

Reaves hit five threes off the Lakers bench, the team missing three players because of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. James led the Lakers with 24, Westbrook had 23 and Davis scored 20 in the win.