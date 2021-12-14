Lakers cancel practice Tuesday after Talen Horton-Tucker enters COVID-19 protocols

The Los Angeles Lakers canceled a scheduled practice Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns related to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, a team spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

Talen Horton-Tucker entered the league’s protocols Tuesday. The 21-year-old is coming off a 19-point, six-steal game in the Lakers’ win Sunday against Orlando.

The team is scheduled to leave later in the day for Dallas to begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday against the Mavericks.

Teams around the NBA are dealing with spikes in positive cases, with the league postponing two Chicago Bulls games this week after the team had 10 players enter the COVID-19 protocols. They are the first games to be moved this season because of the virus.

Fully vaccinated players enter the health and safety protocols with a positive or inconclusive test. The Bulls, along with the Lakers, have said they’re fully vaccinated.

The Lakers are scheduled to finish their road trip Sunday in Chicago in a game that’ll now be played at 5 p.m. PST instead of the original 12:30 p.m. tip.

Earlier Tuesday, Brooklyn added four players to the league’s protocols, where they joined teammate Paul Millsap.

Players who test positive and are asymptomatic can return in 10 days or after returning two negative tests 24 hours apart.