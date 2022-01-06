Stanley Johnson signs a second 10-day contract with the Lakers

Stanley Johnson, who was impressive during his first stint with the Lakers, signed a second 10-day contract with the team, Los Angeles announced Thursday morning.

Johnson had signed a 10-day hardship exemption contract with the Lakers when they were dealing with COVID-19 issues, and he was impactful.

Johnson, who attended Santa Ana‘s Mater Dei High, averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.2 minutes during five games, three starts, with the Lakers this season.

The 6-7 Johnson, 25, is a strong defender who was able to defender some centers and forwards.