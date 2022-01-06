Advertisement
Stanley Johnson signs a second 10-day contract with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) drives against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers forward Stanley Johnson controls the ball during a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 2.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Stanley Johnson, who was impressive during his first stint with the Lakers, signed a second 10-day contract with the team, Los Angeles announced Thursday morning.

Johnson had signed a 10-day hardship exemption contract with the Lakers when they were dealing with COVID-19 issues, and he was impactful.

Johnson, who attended Santa Ana‘s Mater Dei High, averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.2 minutes during five games, three starts, with the Lakers this season.

The 6-7 Johnson, 25, is a strong defender who was able to defender some centers and forwards.

