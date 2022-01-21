Bench Dwight Howard in Orlando? Second-half strategy sparks Lakers’ win

The game was sliding away, and with it, possibly his command of the Lakers, when Frank Vogel made a switch. Even though he’d relied on Dwight Howard to help fix some of the Lakers’ defensive issues, the Orlando Magic had scored 62 first-half points — the worst team in the NBA feasting on the Lakers’ descent into chaos.

But Vogel went against his gut, swapping Stanley Johnson for the future Hall of Famer to start the second half and kick-starting a Lakers run that temporarily eased some of the pressure on the team.

With the court open and the Lakers hitting shots and getting stops, the game totally turned, ending with a 116-105 win Friday night in the opener of a season-high six-game trip.

The Lakers’ LeBron James, who scored a game-high 29 points, drives for a shot over the Magic’s Jalen Suggs (4). (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Lakers coach Frank Vogel argues after a point with referee Courtney Kirkland during the first half. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

With Johnson playing with the starters in the third quarter, the Lakers outscored the Magic by 15 — the 10-day contract player confidently swishing a pair of open threes while the Lakers recovered some of the swagger they missed in Wednesday’s loss to Indiana. The Lakers used a 19-2 run to flip the game to start the second half.

LeBron James scored 29 points — the last two coming on an alley-oop from Russell Westbrook to seal the win.

Westbrook added 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists one game after being benched down the stretch. Carmelo Anthony scored 23 and two other Lakers added at least 10 off the bench — Johnson and Malik Monk.