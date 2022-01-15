Lakers’ defensive woes hit new low vs. Nuggets in biggest loss of the season

LeBron James’ body slumped forwards as his eyes first gazed to the corner and then across the floor to the bench.

In the third quarter of the team’s 133-96 loss to the Nuggets, the Lakers found themselves totally out of sorts, the slender-limbed Malik Monk of all people, left to guard the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, center Nikola Jokic.

James sagged deeply into the paint from the corner, moving over to help, when Jokic eyed Jeff Green in the far corner. He zipped a pass and Green calmly swished a three with time to spare, yet another offensive possession ending with Denver scoring and the Lakers left looking confused.

If it wasn’t Green, it was Monte Morris or Aaron Gordon or Bones Hyland or Davon Reed or Will Barton — someone always open ready to score on what’s rapidly become one of the worst units in the NBA. The loss marked the Lakers’ biggest margin of defeat (37 points) this season.

Since Anthony Davis’ injury, the Lakers have gotten progressively worse on that side of the ball, allowing opponents to score 127, 125 and 133 in their last three losses.

Even with some optimism that Davis’ return from a sprained knee could occur soon enough (he’s set to be evaluated in the upcoming days), the Lakers’ problems seem larger than a lack of a talent.

The Lakers have now just beaten five teams this season who are currently above .500. Five of the Lakers’ next eight games are against teams with winning records.

Playing against a Denver team minus a star, Jamal Murray, and multiple role players because of illness and injury, the Lakers looked overmatched against Denver’s reserve units filled with younger, hungrier players.

It all left the Lakers looking like the worst version of themselves, the version that so many predicted when the Lakers were assembled.

Lakers star LeBron James shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends during the first half. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

They were old. They were slow. And they weren’t quite sure how to play with Russell Westbrook.

Following the lead of the Sacramento Kings, the Nuggets’ game operations team reveled in Westbook’s shooting struggles, playing a snippet of “Ice, Ice Baby,” whenever he missed.

That Westbrook was actually much better from the field — he finished 7 for 15 — hardly mattered. He, James and Dwight Howard, starting with the Lakers facing Jokic, all found it easy enough to operate near the bucket against the lack of Denver rim protection.

James finished with 25, Westbrook had 19 and Howard had 13 in his spot start, being cleared to play with a knee injury right before game time.

But seven different Nuggets scored at least 10 points led by Hyland’s 27 and Green’s 26. Jokic had a triple-double with 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.