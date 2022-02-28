Here’s what LeBron James and other Lakers had to say after 28-point loss to New Orleans

All the boos the Lakers encountered during their uninspiring 28-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night was just one of many things they had to face.

How they deal with the rest of the week and the tough schedule they will play at Crypto.com Arena is another issue.

Not splintering during this underwhelming season is another weight the Lakers (27-33) have to bear with 20 regular-season games left while stuck in ninth place in the Western Conference standings, 8½ games behind fifth-place Dallas and sixth-place Denver, which are 36-25, for the final playoff spots. The play-in tournament is looking more likely by the game.

Here are four takeaways from the Lakers’ 123-95 loss to the Pelicans:

1. After he scored 16 points, but had just one assist and seven turnovers, Russell Westbrook was asked if the booing bothered him.

“Nah. Nah. Take it home? For what?” Westbrook said. “Take it home? I got three beautiful kids at my house. Why would I take it home? If they boo, they can take their a— home. I ain’t worried about that. It doesn’t bother me none. It’s a part of it and I’m not really worried about it at all and that’s how I do it. So, I can only answer if I take them home, no, but as for our team, I have to think it’s something that you got to deal with it and kind of move forward.”

2. As LeBron James talked to the media after the game, the flag on the microphone he was holding slid down and hit his hand.

The way the game had gone — and even this season — made James laugh at that moment.

“Even the mic don’t work,” James said, laughing.

He is aware of how much work the Lakers have to do this week.

They face the Mavericks at home Tuesday, play a road game against the Clippers on Thursday and then meet the Golden State Warriors at home Saturday.

“Now we gotta be better on Tuesday,” he said. “Dallas has been playing great ball as well, so. We got a tough stretch with Dallas, Clippers again Thursday, then Golden State on Saturday. And we still got 10 road games this month, or March, so it don’t get easier for us.”

3. After two losses following the All-Star break, Westbrook was asked how this team is going to regroup going forward.

The Lakers have lost nine of their last 12 games.

“Um, I don’t have that answer for you. I wish I did,” Westbrook said. “But right now we just gotta figure out how to get a win the best way we know how and just try to play the right basketball, you know, that’s all I can say.”

4. In the eyes of Lakers coach Frank Vogel, there is only one thing for the Lakers to do after losing so badly to the Pelicans.

“Flush it,” Vogel said.

He says the Lakers have to move forward and prepare to get better.

“Put this one behind us and focus on the Dallas Mavericks,” Vogel said. “Coaches will get together. We’ll meet and figure out what type of adjustments we got to make and just turn the page to Dallas.”