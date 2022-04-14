Advertisement
Lakers report card: Kent Bazemore

Lakers forward Kent Bazemore works to the basket against the Thunder.
Lakers forward Kent Bazemore works to the basket against the Thunder during a game earlier this season.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Over this next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers’ roster, player by player. Today’s group includes a look at guard Kent Bazemore’s key statistics, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future holds.

Key stats: Started each of the Lakers’ first 13 games, then just once after that.

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

The expectation Oct. 19: Bazemore was supposed to be a two-way threat, defending and hitting spot-up jumpers on the other end of the court.

The reality April 10: Bazemore lost his starting spot early in the season and was relegated to the back of the bench, though his attitude always earned compliments.

The future: Bazemore’s spirit and approach should be welcome anywhere, but he’s looking for a chance to play — and that probably won’t be with the Lakers.

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

