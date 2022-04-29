Advertisement
Lakers

Lakers receive permission to interview Bucks assistant Darvin Ham

Darvin Ham stands along the sideline watching a Bucks-Hornets game in January.
Darvin Ham watches the Bucks play in Charlotte when he was acting head coach after Mike Budenholzer entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols in January.
(Matt Kelley / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
The Lakers have been given permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Times Friday afternoon.

Long regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in basketball, Ham has been with the Bucks since 2018, winning a title with the team last season. He won a title as a player with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Ham previously worked for the Lakers in 2011 as a member of then-coach Mike Brown’s staff.

He played in 417 career games with Denver, Indiana, Washington, Milwaukee, Atlanta and Detroit. As a player, he’s most famously known for shattering a backboard in the NCAA tournament against North Carolina, a moment immortalized on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Ham is the first known target for the Lakers head coaching job, a vacancy created when the team fired Frank Vogel following a 33-49 season.

Lakers
