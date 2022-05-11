‘I’m growing impatient’: Five takeaways from Jeanie Buss’ interview with The Times

The Lakers missed the playoffs.

They fired their coach and have yet to replace him.

And controlling owner Jeanie Buss has remained largely in the background.

Until now.

“This last year was extremely disappointing … it was hugely disappointing,” Buss told The Times’ Bill Plaschke in a wide-ranging conversation. “I feel like we let down Laker fans, and don’t want to do that again, and we’ve got to get it right.”

Here’s some of what Buss had to say: