Lakers

Two new names surface in the Lakers’ search for a coach

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts watches from the sideline during a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets.
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
After interviewing two assistant coaches for their head coaching position, the Lakers have spoken to a pair of former NBA head coaches, according to people with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The Lakers interviewed former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts and former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson in their search to replace Frank Vogel as head coach.

Assistants Darvin Ham (Milwaukee) and Adrian Griffin (Toronto) have also spoken with the Lakers about the job.

Stotts didn’t coach last season after spending the previous nine seasons in Portland. With the Trail Blazers, Stotts went 402-318, leading them to the Western Conference finals in 2019.

Jackson, who is the lead analyst along with Jeff Van Gundy for ABC and ESPN, hasn’t coached since 2014. In three seasons with the Warriors, he went 121-109 before being replaced by Steve Kerr.

