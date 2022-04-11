Complete coverage: Lakers fire Frank Vogel, look toward future
On the same day that LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, GM Rob Pelinka and others addressed the media, the Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel. Read more here.
You might not like him, maybe you revile him, but Doc Rivers is the right coach to replace Frank Vogel, writes L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke.
The Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel after a disappointing, injury-plagued season two years after he led the team to the franchise’s 17th NBA title.
LeBron James and other Lakers talked Monday about their disappointing season and what the future might bring.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel says he hasn’t been told anything from the team regarding a report that the franchise has decided to fire him.
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook sidelined, the Lakers snap an eight-game losing streak by defeating the short-handed Thunder.
LeBron James sat out as the Lakers beat Oklahoma City 120-101 in the home finale, but his production at age 37 is something to behold, Frank Vogel says.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and advisor Kurt Rambis will face a big challenge to put together a championship roster for next season with their Big Three.