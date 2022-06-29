Lakers pick up team options on Wenyen Gabriel and Stanley Johnson

The Lakers announced Wednesday that they have picked up the team options for next season on Wenyen Gabriel and Stanley Johnson, players who were signed during the 2021-22 season and had solid roles on the team.

Gabriel’s contract is for about $1.878 million and Johnson’s is for about $2.351 million.

Gabriel was signed by the Lakers in March on a two-way contract that turned into a standard contract in April. He played in 19 games with the Lakers, starting five, averaging 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 16.4 minutes.

Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Christmas Eve. His defense and hustle earned the former Santa Ana Mater Dei star this deal after he averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes across 48 games, 27 as a starter.

Lakers guard Stanley Johnson picks up a loose ball as Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland drops back to defend in the first half on April 10 in Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

The Lakers didn’t make an announcement on the team option of $1.563 million for rookie Austin Reaves. But it’s widely expected that Reaves will be back after he averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 61 games. He shot 45.9% from the field, 31.7% from three-point range and was a tremendous defender.

NBA free agency opens Thursday at 3 p.m. Pacific time.