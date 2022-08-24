Lakers set to acquire veteran guard Patrick Beverley from Jazz

The Lakers are set to acquire veteran guard — and frequent nemesis — Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources with knowledge of the deal told The Times on Wednesday night.

It’s the first big move for the team since signing LeBron James to a two-year extension last week.

Beverley, 34, played in 58 games last season with Minnesota after spending four years as an emotional leader for the Clippers. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Timberwolves, though his three-point shooting dipped to 34.3% — the lowest of his 10-year NBA career.

Regarded as one of the NBA’s great irritants for his defensive intensity and attitude, Beverley joins a backcourt that currently features former rival Russell Westbrook along with Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves.

The team selected Horton-Tucker in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft, and after only six games during a COVID-impacted rookie season, he became a member of the team’s rotation in his second season.

Still just 21, Horton-Tucker averaged 10 points , 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season, though he never developed into the well-rounded offensive and defensive player coach Frank Vogel had hoped.

Horton-Tucker made 26.9% from three-point range last season — the lowest percentage for a player with at least three attempts per game.

Johnson, a former prep star at Santa Ana Mater Dei High, played in 48 games last season after joining the team during a COVID outbreak and played his way into regular minutes. He started 27 games and averaged 6.7 points.