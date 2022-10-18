Advertisement
Lakers’ starting lineup vs. Warriors includes Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook was in the starting lineup for the Lakers’ season opener at Golden State on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO — 

Not only were LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook healthy and ready to play Tuesday night in the Lakers’ season opener at defending champion Golden State, but also they were in the starting lineup.

Westbrook played five minutes as a reserve in the team’s final preseason game Friday, when he suffered a hamstring injury. He was in the lineup Tuesday night along with Patrick Beverley in the backcourt.

Davis, who said his goal is to play in 82 games, started at center with James and Lonnie Walker IV joining him in the frontcourt.

Westbrook was listed as day to day because of the left hamstring injury. He was listed as probable along with Davis (back) and James (foot).

The game against the Warriors was the nightcap of a season-opening doubleheader. Golden State players received their championship rings before tipoff.

