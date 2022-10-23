Lakers ‘should be mad and frustrated’: Takeaways from loss to Trail Blazers

The mood inside the Lakers’ locker room Sunday afternoon after they lost a game they had no business losing was “s---,” according to LeBron James.

And, truth be told, it should have been.

This was a game that was in the Lakers’ hands at Crypto.com Arena, a game that should have been their first victory of the season when they built a seven-point lead with 1 minute 56 seconds remaining

Instead, they are 0-3 after blowing the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in falling 106-104.

“Right now you got a ‘s---' mood. I mean, you just lost,” James said. “I think if you’re around a group of guys that are excited after a loss, then that’s the worst business that you can be in. So, that’s the mood right now. But I’ll leave my frustration and what I have here. Once I drive out the tunnel, I’m going to leave it here. That’s it.”

Here are four takeaways from the Lakers’ excruciating defeat: