Lakers blow late lead, stumble in final seconds vs. Portland to remain winless

The Lakers blew an eight-point fourth quarter lead, as Damian Lillard and Jeremi Grant shot the Trail Blazers to a 106-104 win Sunday in Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook missed two key late-game shots with Lillard hitting threes after each Westbrook miss, including a pull-up jumper inside 35 seconds with the Lakers still clinging to a one-point lead.

Lillard responded with a three to put Portland up by two only for LeBron James to quickly tie the game at 104 with 7.7 seconds left.

But with the game on the line, the Lakers failed to get a stop, Grant driving past James to score around Anthony Davis in the paint.

James was unable to force overtime, missing a jumper at the buzzer.

Lillard scored 41 points, hitting six of 13 from three-point range. The Lakers, as a team, made just six threes, needing 33 attempts.

James scored 31, Davis had 22, 10 rebounds and six blocks and Westbrook finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists on four-for-15 shooting.

It’s the Lakers third-straight loss to begin the season. The team plays the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday.