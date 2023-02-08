Lakers trade Russell Westbrook to Jazz, acquire D'Angelo Russell and two others

The Lakers dramatically changed their roster Wednesday, trading Russell Westbrook to Utah in a three-team deal that will bring back former Laker D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and also net guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz.

The Lakers also will send a protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Jazz and a 2024 second-round pick to Minnesota, according to people familiar with the deal not authorized to speak publicly.

The Lakers are excited to get young players in Russell, Beasley and Vanderbilt and address the shooting issues that have plagued them all season, sources said.

The trade ends Westbrook’s tenure with the Lakers, a homecoming in Los Angeles that was fraught with injuries to his costars and inconsistent production from the former NBA most valuable player.

Russell, whom the Lakers drafted No. 2 overall in 2015, is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists for Minnesota this season. He’s 26 and an unrestricted free agent this summer after his $31.4-million contract expires.

Of players with at least 350 three-point attempts this season, Russell has the fifth-best percentage of makes at 39.1%. Twelfth on that list is Beasley, who is making 35.9% on 8.6 attempts per game.

The Lakers will have a $16.5-million team option on Beasley, 26, for next season. Vanderbilt, 23, is a solid defender and rebounder whom the Jazz acquired from Minnesota as part of the Rudy Gobert deal last summer. In 52 games, he’s averaging 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds in 24.1 minutes.

Advertisement

Westbrook, 34, enters an uncertain future after moving to the bench this season as the Lakers’ sixth man. And though he’s been productive with 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game, his efficiency numbers continued to decline.

In Tuesday’s loss to Oklahoma City, Westbrook and assistant Phil Handy had an on-court argument that grew into a halftime argument with coach Darvin Ham.

Westbrook returned to play in the second half and was aggressive in the team’s comeback attempt. He also passed the ball to LeBron James for the basket that set the all-time scoring record.

The Lakers (25-30) play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

