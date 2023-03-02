LeBron James has tendon injury, will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Lakers say

The Lakers say LeBron James has a tendon injury in his right foot and will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks, the first official statement from the team since James got injured Sunday in Dallas.

The Lakers play 10 times in the three weeks, with eight games coming at home.

James suffered the non-contact injury against the Mavericks, saying that he heard “a pop.” He remained in the game and the Lakers were able to win. Without James, the Lakers split back-to-back games in Memphis and Oklahoma City to end their trip 2-1.

James attended the Lakers game Tuesday in Memphis in a protective walking boot on his right foot.

In 47 games this season, James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

The Lakers are also still without guard D’Angelo Russell, who injured his ankle last week against the Golden State Warriors. They host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.