Anthony Davis will miss Lakers’ game against Thunder with right foot stress injury

Anthony Davis will not play in the Lakers’ game at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night because of a right foot stress injury, the team said.

Davis had 28 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks in a 121-109 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday in Memphis.

The next morning, Davis was listed by the Lakers as “out” for the Oklahoma City game, along with LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D’Angelo Russell, who has missed the last two games with a right ankle sprain.

Davis missed 20 games this season because of a bone spur and stress injury in his right foot, before returning to the lineup on Jan. 25. He has only missed one game since, a 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 30. It was the first of back-to-back games for the Lakers and their second of three games in a four-night stretch.

James will be missing his second straight game with his right foot injury, and there could be many more to come.

“He’s not coming back any time soon,” Davis said of James following the Memphis game.

“So we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we can’t put our head down and say, ‘Oh we miss Bron.’ We have to go out and compete.”