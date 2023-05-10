Lakers’ LeBron James earns All-NBA third team honors

Lakers star LeBron James is introduced to a sold out crowd for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

Lakers forward LeBron James earned a spot on the league’s All-NBA third team, becoming the third-oldest player to earn All-NBA honors in league history.

It’s the 19th straight year James has been all-league.

James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 55 games this season, his 20th in the NBA. He became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Feb. 7.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic were voted onto the first time. Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum were named to the second team.

Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard and Julius Randle are with James on the third team.

Anthony Davis finished fourth in voting among centers, behind Embiid, Jokic and Sabonis.

The Lakers play the Warriors in Game 5 Wednesday night in San Francisco.